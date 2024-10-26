First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on FBIZ

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.