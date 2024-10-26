First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 16th

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,121.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

