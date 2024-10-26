First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the September 30th total of 68,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of FXNC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. 5,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,787. First National has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. First National had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First National will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FXNC. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First National in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

