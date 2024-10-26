On October 24, 2024, The First of Long Island Corporation, trading as FLIC on the Nasdaq, announced its financial condition as of September 30, 2024. The press release detailed the Corporation’s results of operations for the third quarter and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024.

The corporation’s press release has been included as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing. This filing also contains the interactive data file, Exhibit 104, embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Janet T. Verneuille, the Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of The First of Long Island Corporation, signed the filing on behalf of the registrant on October 25, 2024.

As per the document, the Corporation did not declare itself as an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Moreover, there was no indication of an election to use an extended transition period for implementing new or revised financial accounting standards.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

