First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Announces Earnings Results

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.
First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of First Resource Bancorp stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. First Resource Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.42.
About First Resource Bancorp
