First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 173,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 134,109 shares.The stock last traded at $64.32 and had previously closed at $64.25.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after buying an additional 335,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 338,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the period.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

