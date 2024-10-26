First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stake Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 10.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $75,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,756. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

