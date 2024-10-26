FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $189.69. 86,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.48. FirstService has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $192.71.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

Get Our Latest Report on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.