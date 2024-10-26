FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.69. 86,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.48. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $192.71. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.