Flare 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.91 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $692.28 million and $2.91 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,665,099,336 coins and its circulating supply is 50,602,238,415 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,665,101,576.4346 with 50,599,068,480.54143 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01368057 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $5,004,069.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

