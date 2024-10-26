Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,588. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $24,791,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,063,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 166.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

