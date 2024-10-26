Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, an increase of 309.5% from the September 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,329. Focus Graphite has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.