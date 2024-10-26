Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, an increase of 309.5% from the September 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,329. Focus Graphite has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.