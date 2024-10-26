Forsta AP Fonden Has $29.51 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $29,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $6.91 on Friday, hitting $673.07. The stock had a trading volume of 955,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $757.70 and a 200 day moving average of $763.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $452.01 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.07 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

Read Our Latest Report on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.