Forsta AP Fonden Has $42.08 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 402,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 83.9% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

