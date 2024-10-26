Forsta AP Fonden Has $66.64 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $66,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

AMD stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.23. 29,758,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,739,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.52 billion, a PE ratio of 229.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

