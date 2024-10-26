Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $51,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.27. 5,496,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.03.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.