Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 9,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.91. 12,264,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,081,268. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.05.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

