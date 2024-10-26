Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,294. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

