Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FI traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,369. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $204.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

