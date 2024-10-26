FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Up 254.9% in October

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 254.9% from the September 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities stock remained flat at $6.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 487,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,680. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,443,169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 165.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 480,537 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 44.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

