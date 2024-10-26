FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP) Holdings Raised by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 2.59% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at $2,867,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.5% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS YSEP opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

