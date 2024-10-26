Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.74-3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.740-3.760 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,008. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.