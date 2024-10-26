Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Tops $4.32 on Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $647.84 million and $403,221.57 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00006446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

