General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.52. 1,405,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.60. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.58 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

