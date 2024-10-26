GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.58.

Waters Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WAT traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $324.55. The stock had a trading volume of 206,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.03. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $234.04 and a 1 year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.