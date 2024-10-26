GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,006,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,909,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,799,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Garmin by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 839,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,982,000 after purchasing an additional 141,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.30. 757,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,376. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.31 and a 200 day moving average of $166.17. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $184.42.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

