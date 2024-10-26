GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Amdocs worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,826 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,109,000 after buying an additional 234,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after acquiring an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 536,359 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.87. 242,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,938. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

