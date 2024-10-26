GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Insight Enterprises worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.14. The company had a trading volume of 183,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.28. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

