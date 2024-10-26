GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $621.74. 385,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,647. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $611.33 and a 200 day moving average of $562.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.