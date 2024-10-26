GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 129 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. 150,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,725. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

