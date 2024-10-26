GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 153,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 45,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $382.77. 1,276,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $386.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.