Giant Group (OTCMKTS:GGLT) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Financial Comparison

Giant Group (OTCMKTS:GGLT – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Giant Group and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giant Group N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros 1.95% 3.99% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Giant Group and Dutch Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dutch Bros 0 3 8 0 2.73

Valuation & Earnings

Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Dutch Bros’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Giant Group.

This table compares Giant Group and Dutch Bros”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giant Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros $1.12 billion 5.62 $1.72 million $0.18 197.28

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than Giant Group.

Risk & Volatility

Giant Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 69.7% of Giant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Giant Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Giant Group

Giant Group, Ltd., through its equity investment in Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., engages in the double drive-thru hamburger restaurant business in the United States. The company develops, produces, owns, operates, and franchises quick service double drive-thru restaurants under two brand names, Checkers and Rally’s Hamburgers. The restaurants provide automobile-oriented service. As of December 29, 2003, Checkers and its franchisees owned 405 Checkers restaurants and 379 Rally’s restaurants operating primarily in the United States. Giant Group was founded in 1899 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

