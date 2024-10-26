Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $12.36. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 8,959 shares.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $294.76 million, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

