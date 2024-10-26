Global Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.5% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.54. 2,813,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

