Global Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Global Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 770.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 22,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

OEF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,909. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.45 and its 200-day moving average is $262.15. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $283.40.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

