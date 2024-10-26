Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 736,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,339,209 shares.The stock last traded at $44.75 and had previously closed at $44.97.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 213,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

