Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXTG. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.88. 1,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

