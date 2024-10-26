Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.20-12.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.94. Globe Life also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $105.15 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

