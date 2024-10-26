GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) recently held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on October 23, 2024. During the meeting, various matters were voted upon by the stockholders. The meeting provided a platform for stockholders to engage on the matters disclosed in the Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission back on August 27, 2024.

With a total of 39,285,251 shares of the company’s common stock eligible to vote as of the record date of August 26, 2024, a significant turnout was witnessed, with 37,938,039 shares either present in person or represented by proxy, representing about 97% of all voting shares.

The key results from the meeting are as follows:

Proposal 1 involved the election of nine director nominees for a term of one year or until his or her successor is elected and qualified. All nine director nominees listed in the Proxy Statement were elected to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors. No additional director nominations were presented during the Annual Meeting.

Proposal 2 was centered around the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2025. The proposal was approved with a vote of 37,889,881 shares for, 31,715 against, and 16,443 abstaining.

Proposal 3 concerned the advisory approval of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The proposal was approved with 36,145,598 shares voting for, 556,494 against, 376,210 abstaining, and 859,737 broker non-votes.

The Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Scott M. Deakin, signed the report on behalf of GMS Inc. to fulfill the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

These results reflect the positive outcomes of the decisions made during the Annual Meeting, providing clarity on the governance and financial aspects of GMS Inc.

