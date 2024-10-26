Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GBX stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.15. 710,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,638. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

