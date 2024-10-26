Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.0% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after buying an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,195.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $895.88 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,081.47.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

