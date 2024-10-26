Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 328.6% in October

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BMBOY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. 1,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
