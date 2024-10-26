Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 328.6% in October

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMBOY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. 1,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

