Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $52.92. Approximately 737,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,019,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GGAL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.7248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.