Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 146.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,864 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

