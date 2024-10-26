HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

HONE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 370,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $512.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.37 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,184.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 63.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

