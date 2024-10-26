Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

