HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,214,273.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,406,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36.

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $770,841.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.

On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.0 %

HCP stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 152,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65,717 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 373,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 206,307 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth $344,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.