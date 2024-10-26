Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.95 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.04). Approximately 464,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,786,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.05).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.16%.

In other news, insider James Hilton sold 53,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.14), for a total value of £46,673.44 ($60,599.12). In other news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 2,208 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.20 ($2,580.11). Also, insider James Hilton sold 53,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £46,673.44 ($60,599.12). 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

