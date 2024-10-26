HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $119.63, with a volume of 89422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,633,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $407,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth $269,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

