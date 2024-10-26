Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance

HLTOY remained flat at $8.57 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $980.29 million during the quarter.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

